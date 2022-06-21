Yorkshire-based BlindsbyPost launches campaign to help Ukrainian refugees start new life in UK

The online blinds retailer aims to fast-track work applications from Ukrainians who have come to the UK and are seeking employment.

A spokesman said: "The opportunities will cover a variety of roles including factory-based jobs and administrative roles and staff will receive the national living wage at minimum."

Blindsby Post has worked with Rob Higgie, a first responder who supports refugees who hope to gain work in the UK.

Library image of a Ukrainian refugee standing on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street after meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

He said: “It’s impossible to comprehend what Ukrainians and other people arriving in the UK as refugees have experienced. Businesses like BlindsbyPost play a crucial role in supporting these people and offering them some stability at a time of unprecedented conflict and upheaval."

BlindsbyPost also supports young people in the UK who are struggling to secure full time employment. The company is part of the Government’s Kickstarter campaign which was established to fund employers and enable them to create jobs for 16 to 24 years olds on Universal Credit.

Oliver Hudson, director at BlindsbyPost, added: “As a Bradford-based business it’s really important to us to offer employment opportunities to people in the local area. Having the opportunity to support people who’ve been impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine and young people who are struggling to hold down jobs is an honour. People are the lifeblood of any successful business and growing our skilled and dedicated team is beneficial for everyone. It means a lot to be able to have a positive impact on people’s lives.”

The family-run online blinds retailer was founded in 2008 and has grown to a team of 43 people. The company is one of the only retailers in the UK to have its own factory where every blind is handcrafted by 33 employees.