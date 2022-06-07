Jet2.com extends season to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport with flights operating during winter

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have extended the flight season to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport.

By Greg Wright
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:36 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:39 am

The extension means the leisure airline and tour operator will operate weekly Wednesday services from 1 March 2023 to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet2.com said this move gives customers and independent travel agents greater choice and flexibility.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since the return of international travel, we have seen strong and sustained demand for flights and ATOL protected package holidays.

"As always, we have responded to that demand by extending the season to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport and offering flights from 1 March 2023. It means we are operating services to Malta in the winter period once again, giving customers and independent travel agents even more opportunity to enjoy or offer a holiday in the sunshine.

"With customers continuing to jump at the chance to book and travel on their well-deserved holidays, we are confident that these new services to Malta, coupled with our award-winning customer service, will prove very popular.”

