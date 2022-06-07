Jet2.com extends season to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport with flights operating during winter

The extension means the leisure airline and tour operator will operate weekly Wednesday services from 1 March 2023 to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet2.com said this move gives customers and independent travel agents greater choice and flexibility.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have extended the flight season to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since the return of international travel, we have seen strong and sustained demand for flights and ATOL protected package holidays.

"As always, we have responded to that demand by extending the season to Malta from Leeds Bradford Airport and offering flights from 1 March 2023. It means we are operating services to Malta in the winter period once again, giving customers and independent travel agents even more opportunity to enjoy or offer a holiday in the sunshine.