Jet2.com set for 'busiest ever weekend' as 150,000 customers travel to and from holiday destinations

This summer is Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ biggest ever summer programme, with capacity increasing by 14% compared with the summer of 2019.
In a statement, Jet2.com said: " Despite recent disruption affecting the sector, the company has not cancelled a single flight due to staff shortages – with millions of customers having travelled already this summer.
"A fleet of 106 aircraft is in operation over the weekend, flying to over 50 destinations from across 10 UK bases. In total, the company will operate more than 800 flights this weekend with over 425 flights on Saturday 23rd July alone."
"When it comes to the most popular destinations, Majorca, Tenerife and Faro (Algarve) are the three busiest destinations this weekend with the Balearics, Canaries, Mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Malta all proving incredibly popular too."
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This weekend marks the start of the peak summer holiday period and, thanks to our continued growth, it represents our busiest weekend ever.
"We always knew this was going to be a bumper summer with all types of customer - families, couples, groups and solo travellers - jumping at the chance to get away for their much-needed holidays.
"That is precisely why we took early action to make sure we had the team in place to operate a huge programme, whilst delivering the industry-leading customer service we are known for. I am extremely proud of the way our colleagues have continued to look after customers and for the fact that we have not cancelled a single flight because of staff shortages. As the peak summer holiday season begins and holidaymakers get away to the sunshine, we know that customers will remember who has looked after them, as well as who has not.”