Tritax Symmetry, the logistics development company for Tritax Big Box REIT plc, has signed an agreement to lease with B&Q on a new 430,000 sq ft design and build facility at Symmetry Park, Doncaster.

B&Q has agreed a 15-year lease on the building which will become a seasonal warehouse and distribution centre

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tritax Symmetry, the logistics development company for Tritax Big Box REIT plc, has signed an agreement to lease with B&Q on a new 430,000 sq ft design and build facility at Symmetry Park, Doncaster.

Tritax Big Box has a long-standing relationship with B&Q and has been the landlord at B&Q’s national core products distribution centre in Worksop since 2005.

Mark Jacobs, Director of Property at B&Q said: “We are planning to launch our highly sustainable seasonal warehouse and distribution centre in Doncaster towards the end of 2022. It will allow us to get more of the most popular products to B&Q stores, and quicker.”

Located at Junction 34 of the A1 (M) Symmetry Park is a major industrial and distribution scheme with detailed planning consent for 721,000 sq ft of logistics space. The scheme is already home to luxury dog food supplier, Butternut Box, which took a 151,388 sq ft facility on a 15-year lease in August 2020.

Roadside retail property business Euro-Garages has also expanded its options with the purchase of a 1.2-acre plot standing alongside its existing Starbucks and KFC outlets.

With detailed planning consent secured and full site infrastructure works in place, Tritax Symmetry can deliver a further unit of up to 140,000 sq ft in just 36 weeks.

Freddie Oakey, Associate Development Director at Tritax Symmetry said: “As an existing customer within the wider Tritax Big Box portfolio, we are pleased to have brought B&Q to this Tritax Symmetry development. Having a site with infrastructure already enabled and detailed planning consent in place allows us to provide a premium, bespoke and highly sustainable facility for B&Q to bolster its distribution network in this prime logistics location.”