Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business partners James Wood and Katherine Claxton, who are both vets, collectively have more than three decades’ experience looking after household pets.

After spending several years working for larger corporate veterinary organisations they were keen to invest in their own independent practice.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have launched Leeds Veterinary Centre in in Crossgates, after purchasing their new property and completing a full refurbishment and fit-out.

Business partners James Wood and Katherine Claxton, both vets, collectively have more than three decades’ worth of experience looking after household pets of all shapes and sizes.

The investment was supported by a 100 per cent mortgage and six figure loan from Lloyds Bank, which was used to purchase new equipment.

This included a kennels, a cattery, specialist dental and orthopaedic equipment, and new x-ray facilities, complete with a dedicated imaging suite.

The practice also has an isolation facility for animals with infectious diseases, and staff accommodation, for when pets require overnight care.

A spokesman said: “Now James and Katherine have the room to grow, a recruitment drive is already underway, with plans to recruit additional receptionists and veterinary nurses this summer.

“Their ambition is to grow their current team of five to 20, starting with doubling the size of their nursing team by the end of this year.”

Ms Claxton, co-founder of Leeds Veterinary Centre, said: “Our goal has always been to found our own practice, running it our way to help deliver the best possible treatment for the animals in our care.

“This has been a long process for us, working throughout the pandemic to secure the property, and pushing ourselves to take on the biggest premises we could to make sure we were future-proofing our business. It’s so exciting to finally be able to open our doors.”

Lara Berry, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “The UK is a nation of animal lovers, and we know how important it is to pet owners that their four-legged companions can access the same high levels of care as any other member of their family.