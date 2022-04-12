Jobs boost for rural East Yorkshire as OSBF expands following appearance in Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50

Since the SME funding specialist was founded seven years ago, it has recorded profitable growth across the UK which has provided the platform for OSBF to fund the next stage of its expansion.

This will see the business seek to recruit a further 12 employees and establish a new company, One Stop Invoice Finance Limited, which will be led by a newly appointed business finance professional.

The next phase of recruitment will include an Operations & Risk Director, a Relationship Manager and a Credit Controller who will all be based at the firm’s East Yorkshire office midway between Howden and Pocklington.

The firm is also welcoming Rachel Mackenzie’s return from maternity leave which will enable her to take up her appointment as Business Development Director (North). She will establish a team of six Business Development Managers across the North of England as part of One Stop Business Finance’s plans for growth.

The Midlands team, which is managed by Rebecca Ennis, will expand further south with the recruitment of three new Business Development Managers.

Andrew Mackenzie, the managing director of One Stop Business Finance, said: “The business has continued to grow rapidly, despite the impact of the pandemic on our working capital lending and, as with all our expansion to date, our future recruitment will be funded fully from the cash that we have generated.

“We had always planned to expand in the North upon Rachel’s return, but our invoice finance plans have been accelerated by a couple of years, as we have found an exceptional candidate at an opportune moment.”