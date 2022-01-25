Jobs boost for Yorkshire as Leeds-based smart home systems installer BOXT raises £20m

The Leeds-based smart home systems installer BOXT has accelerated its expansion plans to become one of the leaders in the UK domestic heating market after raising £20m in a fresh round of funding.

The latest round was led by Brookfield, one of the largest global investors in infrastructure. Brookfield has also invested in residential infrastructure specialists Thermondo in Germany and Enercare in Canada and the US.

Founders Mel Butler, Andy Kerr and Keith Jones launched BOXT in 2017, after developing a digital platform.

A spokesman said: “Growing to over 70 employees since its inception in 2017, BOXT aims to double its workforce in the next 18 months. The digital heating disruptor has amassed a network of over 3,000 engineers, with a view to increasing this to 6,000 by 2023 to meet customer demand.”

BOXT founder and CEO, Andy Kerr, said: “The company has continually delivered double-digit growth since 2017.”