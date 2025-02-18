Jodie Hill: Are personality tests a barrier or a benefit for neurodivergent candidates?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critics argue that these tests could exclude candidates who don’t fit an ‘ideal’ personality profile. However, as both a neurodivergent person and an advisor in this space, I believe the issue is more nuanced. Used correctly, personality assessments can enhance fairness in hiring rather than hinder it.

The Role of Personality Assessments in Hiring

A common misconception is that these assessments measure whether someone has a “good” personality or whether they’d fit in socially with a team. In reality, personality assessments are backed by research and designed to identify traits linked to success in specific roles. The traits that help a salesperson excel—such as assertiveness and competitiveness—differ from those that make a great software developer, like logic and attention to detail.

Jodie Hill shares her expert insight

Because they provide a structured and objective way to assess candidates, personality tests can actually reduce unconscious bias in hiring. Traditional recruitment processes—such as informal interviews—often favour people with similar backgrounds or communication styles to the interviewer. By contrast, a well-designed personality assessment can highlight an applicant’s potential in a way that isn’t influenced by factors such as social confidence or small talk—areas where many neurodivergent people may face challenges.

The Legal and Ethical Considerations

Under the Equality Act 2010, employers must ensure their hiring processes do not indirectly disadvantage disabled candidates, including those who are neurodivergent. If a personality test filters out neurodivergent candidates without justification, it could constitute indirect discrimination.

The key question is: does the assessment measure traits that are genuinely necessary for job success, or is it just reinforcing existing biases?

For example, if an employer uses a personality test that favours extroversion across all roles, it may unintentionally disadvantage autistic candidates who may be more introverted but equally capable. Employers should ensure they are selecting for job-relevant traits rather than mirroring existing team personalities.

Are Employers Overusing Psychometric Tests?

Rather than being wary of personality assessments themselves, employers should scrutinise how they are used. No single tool should be the deciding factor in recruitment. The best hiring processes use multiple assessments to build a full picture of a candidate’s potential.

Employers should also track data to assess whether their hiring practices create barriers for specific groups. If neurodivergent candidates perform disproportionately poorly in personality assessments, this could indicate a flaw in the process that needs addressing.

The Shift to Soft Skills: A Risk or an Opportunity?

As the job market increasingly values soft skills over hard skills, personality assessments will likely become more common. This is not inherently a problem—but only if these tools are used to identify strengths, not exclude differences.

Employers must be transparent about their selection methods. Candidates should understand what is being assessed and why, and feel empowered to ask questions.

Final Thoughts

When used properly, personality assessments can create more inclusive hiring practices, allowing neurodivergent individuals to showcase their strengths in a structured, fair way. The focus should not be on whether these assessments are ‘good’ or ‘bad’ but on how they are designed and implemented. Done right, they can help employers move away from outdated, biased hiring methods and towards a more inclusive future of work.