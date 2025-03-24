LaplandUK Manchester: Ticket release date and prices revealed as 'Glastonbury of Christmas events' heads North
The immersive experience featuring West End actors playing dozens of Christmas characters has become a major success since being launched in 2007 and last year the 160,000 tickets for its main site in Ascot on the outskirts of London sold out in hours after a record-breaking 300,000 people applied for them.
A spokesperson said: “Representing a total demand for 1.2 million tickets, the event sold out of the 160,000 available in less than three hours, in a ticket drop to rival Glastonbury.”
The success has led to the launch of a second site this year, with LaplandUK Manchester being based at Capesthorne Hall in Cheshire.
Organisers have now announced that tickets for both sites will go on sale next Monday, March 31, with the ticket waiting room opening at 10am and booking opening from midday.
LaplandUK will run from November 8 to December 24 and tickets will cost between £60 and £195, with higher prices at weekends and closer to Christmas.
A spokesperson said: “Both LaplandUK Ascot and LaplandUK Manchester are based on six best-selling books, written by founders Mike and Alison Battle, and will offer guests an enchanting single day experience.
"Each will envelop families in the same breathtaking performances and interactive activities, including assisting the Toy Factory Elves to make a toy for Father Christmas’ Sleigh, decorating gingerbread with Mother Christmas, ice-skating on the frozen pond, and the magical finale: an intimate and personalised encounter with Father Christmas.
"In total, 350,000 tickets will be available. Once tickets have been successfully purchased, guests will receive an email confirmation, followed by freezable personalised invitations which will arrive by post before their visit.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.