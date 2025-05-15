Laura Wright appointed clinic manager for neurological conditions at Hallamshire Physiotherapy

Hallamshire Physiotherapy, Sheffield’s leading specialist physiotherapy clinic, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Wright as clinic manager for neurological conditions.

Laura graduated as a Physiotherapist from Sheffield Hallam University in 2008, initially started her career as a rotational Physiotherapist in the NHS before specialising in Neurology in 2011. In 2020 she became a team leader and was responsible for a large team of Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists delivering NHS neurological rehabilitation services in North-East Derbyshire and Chesterfield community. Laura recently completed a master’s module on ‘Leading people and teams’ gaining a distinction.

Laura commented: “I am delighted to have been appointed as clinic manager at Hallamshire Physiotherapy and look forward to working alongside all the therapists and supporting patients in their rehabilitation, the clinic leads the way in the Sheffield area when it comes to treating neurological conditions and many other areas of treatment.

"My experience within neurology is extensive, working within community hospitals, outpatient clinics and in people’s homes across a wide range of neurological conditions including, stroke, brain injuries, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Functional Neurological Disorder and alongside PD Warrior classes.”

Laura Wright with clinic Director Peter Thomason

Peter Thomason, Director of Hallamshire Physiotherapy, added: “We are very fortunate to have Laura working with us at the clinic, especially at this time as we expand our services and grow the team for the future. The experience she brings will ensure we continue to provide the highest level of care to our patients through all of our high-quality specialist treatments.”