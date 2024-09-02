Law firm employee shortlisted for Trainee Solicitor of the Year award

Bailey Wright, a trainee solicitor at leading law firm, Taylor Emmet, has been shortlisted for Trainee Solicitor of the Year at the 2024 Yorkshire Legal Awards.

Since starting at Taylor Emmet in 2022 as a legal assistant within the Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts department, Bailey has demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment and excellence in her role as a trainee solicitor which she commenced on 1st September 2023. Her attention to detail and efficiency has been evident from the start.

Bailey has taken on roles such as education representative on the Sheffield Junior Lawyers Division committee, where she has organised events to promote financial well-being and career development. She has also organised and hosted the first Sheffield Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) student networking event.

This recognition follows a series of significant achievements for Taylor Emmet. Earlier this year, the firm won Private Client Team of the Year, as well as Personal Injury/ Clinical Negligence Team of the Year at the Sheffield District and Law Society Awards, with the firm also being shortlisted for its outstanding team performance in Residential Property and Family Law.

Bailey Wright, trainee solicitor at Taylor Emmet.

In 2023, Taylor Emmet was honoured with the 'Legal Company of the Year' title at the unLTD Business Awards and earned recognition in four different departments in the latest edition of The Legal 500 rankings.

Taking place on the 10 October, the Yorkshire Legal Awards brings together the region’s legal community to recognise and celebrate its many achievements. The award categories cover everyone from the biggest corporate firms to leading barristers, from rising stars to senior partners.

Bailey said: "I am honoured to be shortlisted for the Trainee Solicitor of the Year award.

"Throughout my training contract, I have been passionate about maintaining high standards of work, providing exceptional client care, and contributing to the professional development of my peers, so being recognised for these efforts is incredibly rewarding and motivates me to continue embracing new challenges and making a positive impact both within the firm and the wider community.”

Sharna Poxon, HR Director commented: “Bailey has been an excellent trainee solicitor. She has provided outstanding summaries of evidence and members of the team have commented on Bailey’s excellent work ethic.

"She is always keen to take on new tasks and eager to assist all members of the team. I am sure that Bailey will be a brilliant asset to any of our teams going forward.”