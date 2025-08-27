Law firm strengthens Leeds presence with appointment of Client Services Director

Knights, the UK’s largest regional legal and professional services business, has appointed Leeds-based David Lister as a Client Services Director.

Bringing more than 15 years of legal experience to Knights, David will be focused on scaling the one team culture, fostering existing and new relationships with clients and colleagues, and driving growth in the regions through recruitment, acquisitions, and productivity to enhance service delivery.

David has previous experience as Head of Department, building teams across 13 offices nationally. He joins Knights from Ward Hadaway and previously Irwin Mitchell in Leeds.

Speaking of his decision to join Knights, David said:

Knights' office is located in the Majestic Building in Leeds.

“I’m excited to step into the role of Client Services Director at Knights. I’ve been interested in moving into a strategic role for a long time but was waiting for the right opportunity.

“The firm’s ambition, commitment to high levels of service and premium proposition align perfectly with my own values.

“Knights’ ‘One Team’ culture makes it unique. Many law firms talk about it, but few have been able to make it work. In my new role, I’ll be responsible for driving this mentality, and I’m eager to contribute to its continued success.”

Lisa Shacklock, Group Client Services Director at Knights, said: “We’re delighted to welcome David to Knights. He brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record in delivering growth, and a genuine passion for client service.

David Lister, Client Services Director, with Lisa Shacklock, Group Client Services Director

“His strategic mindset and approach to teamwork will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence in Leeds and across the wider Yorkshire region.”

As well as growth, a key part of David’s role will be to promote collaboration across the business. With a network of 32 offices and 1,350 professionals nationwide, he’ll work to connect teams, share expertise, and ensure clients benefit from the full breadth of Knights’ offering.