Thornton, who specialises in leasehold enfranchisement, will now head the firm’s 18-strong real estate department.

“I’m particularly proud of the work I have done growing the firm’s leasehold enfranchisement division, helping both landlords and tenants with lease extensions as well as purchases and sales of their freeholds.” she said.

“We created a fixed fee staged costs model, so when dealing with collective enfranchisements for blocks of apartments, every leaseholder knows exactly where they stand.

Harriet Thornton, new head of real estate at LCF Law

“Working with developers on projects across Leeds, London, Manchester and Harrogate is also particularly rewarding, as I get to assist them at every stage of the project, from site acquisition through to setting up the estate development and subsequent plot sales. I also help developers with purchase and development finance and always take a proactive approach to every project.”

Thornton, works across all sectors but has a particular focus on the third sector, representing several well-known, large national charities.

She provides legal advice to clients on acquisitions, new developments, commercial leases and portfolio management.

Simon Stell, managing partner at LCF Law, added: “Harriet is a very capable and dependable lawyer who is well-liked by clients and colleagues. Having won and been shortlisted for several industry awards over the years, she has carved out an impressive career, built an enviable client list, and led the way in providing first rate services that exceed clients’ expectations.”