Leading tech company awarded international standard

Magnomatics, the internationally renowned full-service engineering consultancy and global electrification partner, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the coveted Aerospace Standard 9100 (AS9100).

Based in Sheffield, the innovator of magnetic transmissions and ultra-compact motors, works in a variety of sectors, including Aerospace and the associated eVTOL/UAM industry, also Marine Propulsion, Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) as well as Renewables, to name a few.

The accreditation, which has been approved by the Auva Certification Body, confirms Magnomatics is currently deploying a fully compliant Aerospace Standard Management System.

The Quality Management System (QMS) is in place throughout Magnomatics’ operations and at all key stages of production, including the design, development, manufacture, assembly, and testing, in addition the supply of magnetic gearing-based products, as well as bespoke magnetic and electromagnetic solutions to the global market.

Commenting on the announcement, Gary Rodgers, CEO of Magnomatics, said: “The company proudly works on projects for some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including innovative electrification solutions for the growing eVTOL and UAM markets.”