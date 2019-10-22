Leeds and Sheffield rank among most dangerous cities in the UK for workers, according to survey

LEEDS and Sheffield rank among the most dangerous cities in the UK in terms of workplace injuries, according to the law firm Slater and Gordon.

Using anonymised data from accident at work claims made between 2014 and today, Slater and Gordon, has examined 120 job types, charting the frequency of claims, severity of injury, and how well paid those job types are.

A spokesman said: “Despite accounting for only 9 per cent of the UK population, 11 per cent of Slater and Gordon’s workplace injury claimants were based in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“Geographically, the North West is the most dangerous part of the UK to work in, with 1774 claims coming from the region between 2014 and 2019.

“Greater London (1664), West Midlands (1211), Yorkshire and the Humber (1159) and the South East (1154) make up the five most dangerous areas.

“Within these areas, London has generated the highest quantity of claims (829), followed by Manchester (778), Birmingham (504), Sheffield (411) and Leeds (397).”

The UK’s most dangerous job is warehouse worker, with 1,053 claims made between 2014 and 2019, with an average UK salary of £18,185. The jobs with the fewest claims in that time, include barristers, solicitors, models, vicars and journalists.

People getting paid the least face the highest risk, according to Slater and Gordon.

Based on the statistics, people who earn between £16,000 and £19,000 tend to be in the riskiest jobs, with 34 per cent of all claims coming from jobs within this bracket.

The spokesman said: “To put this into context, the next highest peak is between £28,000 and £31,000, and 5.75 per cent of all claims.

“People aged between 25 and 34 are most likely to make an accident at work claim.

“From 34 onwards, the number of claims declines.”

Slater and Gordon was founded in Australia in 1935 and arrived in the UK in 2012.

In 2017, Slater and Gordon was acquired by new owners, led by Anchorage Capital.

Two years ago Slater and Gordon separated from its sister company in Australia to become an independent, private firm in the UK.