Leeds-based 6teen30 Digital continues international expansion with acquisition of Dutch agency, Shock Inbound

6teen30 Digital has its UK base at Nexus in the University of Leeds and a US headquarters in Baltimore. To cater for the European expansion, a new European HQ in Cork, Ireland will open later this year.

In a statement, 6teen30 Digital said: "Shock’s Eindhoven HQ will now become 6teen30’s first office in the Netherlands, with Shock founder and marketer Marije Schreur taking up a new role as 6teen30’s Vice President of Growth for Europe."

Leeds-based 6teen30 Digital has continued its international expansion with the acquisition of Dutch agency, Shock Inbound.

6teen30 Digital chief executive Mike Midgley said: “We are delighted to begin 2022 with another acquisition to further cement 6teen30 as a global agency.

"We have worked closely with Marije and the Shock Inbound team since 2019 and are confident that they are a great fit. This will allow us to rapidly scale up our presence and better serve clients across the Benelux and wider DACH and European markets.