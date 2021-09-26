Leeds-based Cafe2U to launch 100 electric vehicles over next five years

Cafe2U has a growing network of mobile café vans, serving thousands of customers in “non-traditional” locations such as office parks and community events.

The UK’s fifth largest coffee brand will change its fleet of almost 100 vehicles to electric over the next five years.

Cafe2U has a growing network of mobile café vans, serving thousands of customers in “non-traditional” locations such as office parks and community events. The company’s first electric vehicles will take to the road as part of its annual Green Coffee Fortnight.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in Garforth, near Leeds in 2004, Cafe2U is making the switch as part of its goal to become the UK’s first carbon neutral coffee company.

A spokesman said: “To coincide with the unveiling of its first electric van and reduce its carbon footprint, the company is also launching a compostable paper cup and minimising its paper usage, with the company’s head office in the process of digitising all its files ahead of a 2022 deadline to be completely paper-free.”

Cafe2U has introduced several other sustainability initiatives in recent years, with the company launching a waste coffee grounds recycling scheme and replacing its plastic straws with paper alternatives in 2018.

This is in addition to replacing the diesel generators in its vans with emission-free lithium-ion batteries in 2019.

Martyn Ward, Chief Executive at Cafe2U, said: “Reducing our carbon footprint is absolutely vital to us and our customers so we’re always on the lookout for new ways to become even more sustainable.

“We are delighted to be leading the way in the mobile coffee market with our new zero emissions coffee vans which are a world first.

“As well as being better for the environment, electric vehicles will enable our franchisees to access indoor events and emission-free zones, amplifying our pro-sustainability message even further.