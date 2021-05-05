Leeds-based ONEHealth Communications acquired by Japanese firm M3

David Sewards, chair of ONEHealth

Founded in 2009 ONEHealth Communications is a healthcare communications agency which delivers media and content services to one of the largest UK healthcare professional (HCPs) communities of more than 150,000 people.

Led by MD Veronique Cotrel, Dave Hoey, Julie Bartlett and Andrew Davis, ONEHealth will continue to operate as an independent brand within the M3 Group.

With offices across China, the US, the UK, Korea and India, M3 delivers healthcare related information to more than 6m physician members globally across its media channel platforms, including Doctors.net in the UK.

ONEHealth’s advisers included Jonathan Simms and Sarah Harrison of Leeds law firm Clarion; Amanda Waterhouse of BHP Chartered Accountants who advised on tax; and Tony Walford, partner at corporate finance and advisory practice Green Square in London.

David Sewards, chairman of ONEHealth, said: “We bought what evolved into ONEHealth following the recession at the turn of the decade, recognising the robust nature of the pharma and healthcare sector. After several acquisitions during that period, including purchasing the data4NHS database, we grew the company into a highly profitable, innovative business.

“As shareholders, we felt the next stage of the company’s development required it to join a multinational player in the sector and we’re delighted that M3 saw the value in what we had created. We think it’s the perfect fit for the incredible ONEHealth team and we wish them well with their exciting next chapter.”