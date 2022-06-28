Leeds-based Progeny plans to acquire Fry Group, one of world's oldest wealth management firms

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, will allow Progeny to extend its boundaries beyond the UK and increase its total assets under management to more than £5.5bn.

The Fry Group is a tax, estate and financial planning firm, with a team of 191 employees across four offices in the UK and four international offices.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1898 by Thomas Fry, the award-winning group is one of the oldest wealth management firms in the world.

Neil Moles, CEO of Progeny, which has its head office in Leeds, said: “We’re proud to announce the international expansion of the Progeny brand and what better way to do it than with a business as prestigious and long-established as The Fry Group."

David Pugh, CEO, The Fry Group, said: “The Fry Group and Progeny are a great fit and we’re excited about this next stage in our journey.

“We are both values-based businesses with a sharp focus on clients, building trust and long-lasting relationships with them and aiming to always exceed their expectations.

“The wellbeing of our team is a priority and in this area we have more common ground with Progeny, who share our passion for attracting, inspiring and developing exceptional people.

“I’m looking forward to the new possibilities, the additional services we can offer our clients and the scope for scaling up that joining Progeny will bring.”

Neil Moles, CEO of Progeny, which has its head office in Leeds, said: “We’re proud to announce the international expansion of the Progeny brand and what better way to do it than with a business as prestigious and long-established as The Fry Group.

“This is a thrilling new front for us, which will bring fresh new opportunities for our clients, our team members and for Progeny as a growing and ambitious firm.

“We are always focused on new horizons and on pushing ourselves to meet fresh challenges. Our aim is not just to help our clients meet their existing goals but to create the aspirational and supportive environment for them to achieve new ones.

“I’m delighted to welcome The Fry Group to Progeny and look forward to delivering on our joint potential and to the progress we can make together.”