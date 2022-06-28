R2 Factory at Rolls-Royce joins forces with Northcoders on developer Incubator project

Northcoders’ Developer Incubator helps organisations increase the size of their technology teams by hiring a team of junior developers, who are supported by senior developers and mentors for six months or more.

A spokesman said: "The teams are embedded in the companies, and work on their products, with the Northcoders’ senior developer providing support, feedback and guidance to the juniors, and accelerating their value to the organisation.

"Specific details of the work being delivered for R2 Factory are confidential. However, the project will last for nine months and involves the development and creation of brand-new software."

Amul Batra, Chief Operating Officer at Northcoders, added: “R2 Factory is a leader in its field so it’s fantastic to be partnering with them. Developer Incubator was designed to accelerate growth and support for junior developers, and sustainable value for businesses. We’re delighted with the results - long may it continue.”

The R² Factory at Rolls-Royce is made up of engineers, data scientists, innovators, professors and coders who work with major global corporate members across a number of sectors by combining advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with engineering expertise.

R2 Factory brought Northcoders in as it is growing its team rapidly and needed to take on developers immediately to help it scale at pace.

Ian Whitford, Chief Technical Officer at R2 Factory, said: “We wanted to build a capable software team quickly and have them grow with the business. With the demands on our senior people, we couldn’t realistically get that done in-house as recruitment in a competitive market is incredibly time- and resource-intensive. Northcoders handled all that for us, and the technical mentorship they’re providing to the junior developers has made a huge difference to their trajectory. We were impressed with Northcoders’ speed and responsiveness.”