Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda secures partnership with RangeMe to potentially provide access to 200,000 suppliers

Asda has joined forces with RangeMe to ensure buying teams have access to thousands of products their customers demand.

As a result, it is anticipated that smaller and more niche suppliers will have direct access to Asda’s buyers

A spokesman said: "Through RangeMe’s global sourcing platform, Asda is aiming to increase the number of new and innovative products available in stores as it seeks emerging suppliers.

Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe.

"Asda is the first of the big four grocers to join RangeMe since the platform launched in the UK last month. This gives Asda an opportunity to grow its supplier base while RangeMe firmly plants its flag in the UK."

RangeMe launched in 2014 and is used by more than 12,000 retail buyers.

Ben Smith, Senior Director of Commercial Strategy at Asda, said: “We’ve already received hundreds of product pitches from really exciting, emerging suppliers as a result of our partnership with RangeMe.

"Through the launch of Asda’s incubator programme, we hope to work with some of these suppliers to get their products onto the shelves in our stores. We have a reputation for championing trend-led and innovative products, which this platform is enabling us to source at scale, so we can quickly find and introduce new products into our stores.”

Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe, said: “Asda is an iconic British retailer and supermarket chain and we welcome them to our community of top retailers from around the world to transform their product sourcing experience. This is also an excellent opportunity for suppliers to connect directly with Asda buyers and showcase their products.

Ms Jackson added: “Our mission has always been to empower retailers and suppliers to be productive and successful whatever their objective. The platform offers retailers hyper local choices as well as innovative global options. We exist to help them offer an extraordinary experience for their customers.”

Asda recently announced it will launch a supplier incubation programme, aimed at supporting more emerging brands and working with suppliers who might not come from a ‘traditional’ retail supply base.