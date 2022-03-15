Leeds-based Tissue Regenix said it had accelerated its market penetration in the US as the global economy starts to emerge from the pandemic.

Tissue Regenix Group, which is a regenerative medical devices company, has announced its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The company said it had delivered revenue growth of 20% to US$19.7m due to a strong performance in the US.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Tissue Regenix, commented: "Our organisation continued to demonstrate success despite all the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic. Our positive financial performance during such uncertain circumstances have set our trajectory to be even greater in 2022 as our group and our partners emerge from under the pandemic's cloud that has limited our growth.

"With our focus on the 4S's - Supply, Sales Revenue, Sustainability and Scale - these will serve us in building shareholder value as we expand our opportunities and global growth in regenerative medicine. 2021 represented the first full year of my responsibilities as CEO of the Tissue Regenix Group and I am delighted by the progress the organisation has made."

In a statement, Tissue Regenix said: "Our ambition is to create a commercially focused global regenerative medicine company addressing soft tissues and bone, operating in a high-growth sector with a multi-billion-dollar addressable market. Through its platform technologies, the group can commercialise its regenerative medicine products, helping to transform the treatment of patients in key surgical applications. The main focus of the group's strategy is the commercialisation of its product portfolio.