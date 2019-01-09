Leeds-based TPP supports plan to speed up detection of diseases

A YORKSHIRE-based software company plans to save lives by speeding up the detection of diseases.

TPP, which is based in Leeds, and supplies clinical systems to the NHS, said it supported the Government’s aim of using technology to make the health service more efficient.

Outdated and “frustrating” IT systems in GP practices will be replaced with modern technology under widespread changes announced by Matt Hancock, the Health and Social Care Secretary.

Responding to the announcement, a spokesman for TPP said: “TPP has always believed that the NHS deserves the best IT available to support patient care.

“We fully support the goal announced in the recent 10 year plan to improve early detection of diseases and believe that technology has a vital part to play in supporting this for GPs and the wider healthcare system.

The spokesman added: “We are excited to be at the forefront of new developments in healthcare technology and hope to carry on innovating in the future.”

The Government believes the GP IT Futures framework will create an open, competitive market to encourage the best technology companies to invest in the NHS. All systems will be required to meet minimum standards to ensure they can “talk” to each other across boundaries.

The framework will look at how patient data will be moved to modern cloud services to allow clinicians and patients to securely access life-saving information as quickly as possible.

The Government said: “By 2023 to 2024 we want every patient in England to be able to access GP services digitally, with practices able to offer online or video consultations.

“The changes will free up staff time and reduce delays. “

The new standards, developed by NHS Digital, will introduce minimum technical requirements so systems can communicate with each other securely and are also continuously upgradable

The statement added: “ Any system that does not meet these standards will not be used by the NHS and the government will look to end contracts with providers that do not understand these principles for the health and care sector.”

Mr Hancock said: “Too often the IT used by GPs in the NHS – like other NHS technology – is out of date. It frustrates staff and patients alike, and doesn’t work well with other NHS systems. This must change.

“I love the NHS and want to build it to be the most advanced health and care system in the world – so we have to develop a culture of enterprise in the health service to allow the best technology to flourish.

Mr Hancock added: “I want to empower the country’s best minds to develop new solutions to make things better for patients, make things better for staff, and make our NHS the very best it can be.”

TPP is providing cutting-edge healthcare-related software all over the world from its base in Horsforth, Leeds.

Last year, TPP signed a strategic cooperaton agreement with a Chinese medical industry group.

The firm signed an agreement with Hainan-based, First Chengmei Medical Industry Group, a company which specialises in medical care, elderly care and financial investment. The companies will deliver a platform for electronic health records .