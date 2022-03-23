Leeds birthplace of Next undergoes £5m refurbishment and secures new tenants

The new occupiers of Tailors Corner are wealth managers James Hambro and Partners; Fenchurch Law; financial advisers Interpath; and retail and e-commerce specialists Circus PPC. Together they have taken almost 10,000 sq ft - about half of the available space.

The seven-storey building, formerly known as Wellington Park House, was bought for an undisclosed sum by property developers Boultbee Brooks in 2018.

Wellington Park House was originally built in 1881 for Hepworth Tailors but was badly damaged by the Great Fire of Leeds in July 1906. It was subsequently completely rebuilt and continued to be occupied by Hepworths, the forerunners of Next, until the 1920s.

Tailors Corner in Leeds.

The refurbishment included a communal roof terrace on the seventh floor, with a sixth floor terrace for exclusive use of that floor’s occupants; new double glazed windows throughout; dedicated entrances on Wellington Street and Thirsk Row; showers and changing rooms; and 30 cycle racks.

Elizabeth Ridler of Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “This iconic building is steeped in history - formerly a fabric and garment warehouse with a state-of-the-art retail space at street level, it’s always been a site for trailblazers and forward-thinkers.

“A green agenda is paramount here. We’ve done away with basement parking for the privileged few, in favour of installing bike storage and shower facilities for everyone. And there’s an incredible communal roof terrace, with feature planting, for all the tenants.

“Set in the hubbub of the city just moments from Leeds station and the new Channel 4 HQ, and with the Cycle Superhighway literally on the doorstep, Tailors Corner is designed as an inspiring modern space where businesses thrive within a community of like-minded people.”

The renovation of Tailors Corner was led by the same architectural team GPad, Hollis and Hoare Lea, as many of Boultbee Brooks’ past developments, including the Concordia Works in Leeds.