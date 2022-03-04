This is what Leeds city centre's newest office building Globe Point looks like now

CEG, developer of Globe Point, hosted a topping out ceremony for stakeholders yesterday.

BAM Construction began the development, on Globe Road, in May 2021 and expects to complete the building this summer.

The 37,800 sq ft seven-storey building, which will provide workspace for over 400 people, has a flat iron design, which will provide views across the city from the roof terrace gardens.

Andy Woods, investment director at CEG, left, with Nick Lee, development director at CEG, at Globe Point in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty.

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “High-quality projects like Globe Point are a sign of the strength of the Leeds economy as we continue our recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and redouble our efforts to deliver jobs and opportunities for all. It promises to be a worthy and very impressive addition to our city’s skyline.”

Globe Point will be the first new build office to complete in Leeds city centre this year and is the first of CEG’s developments to complete within the four million sq ft Temple district of the city, which has Temple Works at its heart as a cultural centrepiece.

CEG is managing the transformation of Drapers Yard, on Marshall Street, for Labcorp’s life science centre of excellence. The new headquarters will include a new façade and roof top amenity space with a green, sedum roof.

Nick Lee, director at CEG, said: “We are really excited about the buzz in Temple and the number of people living and working in the area continues to grow, supporting the fantastic bars, restaurants and other amenities.”

Amanda Whittington, partner at architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, added: “Globe Point office is an expressive flat iron building that marks the approach from key routes to the city centre.”