The jobs vary from customer service roles such as a lounge host to culinary kitchen-based roles as a lounge chef.

These jobs are advertised on the Leeds Bradford Airport website and salaries vary between £19,000/annum and £30,000/annum.

Below is a list of all the jobs available at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Air traffic controller

The airport is looking to recruit two air traffic controllers with ADI Ratings.

The applicants must have previous ATC Unit Endorsement(s). They must also have knowledge of Safety Management Systems and experience of integrating a mix of IFR/VFR aircraft.

It is desirable for applicants to have experience of controlling in Class D airspace and a valid Met Observers certificate is also desirable.

You must be enthusiastic, motivated and experienced and you will be covering 24 hours with an increasingly busy schedule that will be mixed. Salary is competitive and subject to qualifications.

Operations planning analyst

This role is all about managing all short to medium term planning processes and supporting the operation to achieve business service level, maximising efficiency and making sure all compliance tasks are staffed across the airport operation.

The successful candidate will analyse and react to staffing forecasts, using dynamic optimisation of skills to avoid SLA failures, whilst also supporting to help build a long-term resource planning model.

The contract is full time, 37 hours per week and hours are from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Commercial finance analyst

This role is responsible for ensuring that the finance team is supported in delivering the overall team objectives and to deliver commercial insight to support business growth.

Successful candidates will also represent the airport with all key stakeholders in order to establish and maintain an outstanding reputation for the highest possible standards in all aspects of the department.

Finally, the successful applicant will maintain the highest possible standards of integrity, customer focus, commitment to LBA, making sure that its vision, values and behaviours are adhered to.

Environmental coordinator

The environmental coordinator is expected to support the future growth of the airport. Reporting to the sustainability manager, the successful candidate will play a key role in assisting with the daily coordination of all aspects of environmental management.

The new and interesting role will offer the opportunity to work in a hands-on environment, ensuring the airport fully complies with all environmental legislation, as well as driving forward continual developments.

Aviation security officer

LBA is recruiting for both full time and part time aviation security officers to join the team.

Permanent full timers (40 hours per week) will work a pattern of four days on two days off (consisting of early shifts starting from 3am/4am and afternoon shifts starting any time from 12pm). The salary offered is £19,813.20 per annum.

Permanent part timers (21 hours per week) will work a pattern of four days on two days off (consisting of early shifts starting from 3am/4am and afternoon shifts starting any time from 12pm). The salary will be £10,401.93.

Terminal operations assistant

This role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming them to the airport terminal, running car parking services including the Meet and Greet service.

There are a variety of different roles within the daily operations and training will be provided for all roles within this department.

Salaries range from £20,803.86 to £22,993.74 per year for full time and from £10,401.93 to £11,496.87 for part time.

Security trainer

Reporting to the security training manager, you will be responsible for the delivery of all aviation security training at LBA, making sure compliance with the National Aviation Security Training Programme (NASTP), National Aviation Security Programme (NASP) and LBA Security Standards and Training Quality Framework is met.

HR advisor

The HR advisor supports the team and business recovery and will play a key role in the HR department, providing a professional and efficient HR service to the business, its managers and employees.

The HR advisor will report directly to the HR manager and will help shape, drive improved company performance through the implementation, and development of people related policies and strategies.

The salary ranges between £28,000 and £30,000 per annum.

Cleaning manager

This role will incorporate both the operational and commercial overview, ensuring all of the service standards are achieved across the terminal by delivering results in a fast-paced environment.

Lounge hosts

If you have a passion for delivering top-of-the-line customer service and working as part of a team working together to deliver exemplary customer service, then this role is for you.

LBA is looking for enthusiastic people to join the team as lounge hosts to deliver a first-class service to all guests.

For Front of House applicants, permanent and seasonal (from March to October 31, 2022) contracts are available. They are 21-hour and 42-hour contracts on various shift patterns.

For Back of House applicants, permanent or seasonal (from March to October 31, 2022) contracts are available. They are 37-hour contracts on various shift patterns.

Lounge chef

LBA is recruiting for a permanent full time chef for its lounge operation.

The lounge is searching for an enthusiastic chef to join their catering/kitchen team to deliver fresh, home cooked food to the guests.

Cleaning staff

LBA is looking for reliable and hard working staff, who are professional, courteous and welcoming to both passengers and staff at the airport.

The role requires flexibility as successful applicants will be working from 6am to 6pm on a four-on four-off shift pattern.

Maintenance engineer (multi-skilled)

The applicant will report directly to the senior maintenance engineer, the maintenance engineer will play a key part assisting in maintaining and repairing new and existing assets within the terminal and outlying properties.

The post holder shall take a hands-on approach to ensure LBA can deliver an outstanding passenger experience through continuous improvement

The successful candidate will work on a three-on three-off shift pattern and will consist of two early shifts (5am to 4pm) and one late shift (8am to 7pm).

Retail sales associate - Leeds United shop

LBA is recruiting for a retail sales associate to join its retail teams based at a sports shop and the role is the perfect opportunity for driven individuals who enjoy a challenge and are driven by success.

The post holder will work as part of a team and serve customers in the store, where they will advise customers, help them find specific items, make suitable recommendations and complete their purchases by identifying customers’ needs.