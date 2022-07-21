Leeds Bradford Airport jobs you can apply for right now - how to apply and how much salary you could earn

With the potentially-impending closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, there’s plenty of people out there currently searching for jobs in the flight industry.

Luckily, Leeds Bradford Airport has an array of job vacancies that are currently open to applications. From a career in Human Resources to Aviation Security, the opportunities are extremely varied.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re looking for a long-term career or a part time venture, there’s something for all job seekers at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Leeds Bradford airport has a number of job vacancies

What jobs are currently available at Leeds Bradford Airport?

We’ve put together a list of jobs currently open to applications at Leeds Bradford Airport, as well as the advertised hourly or yearly salary to go along with them (if available).

Anyone who is looking for more details or is interested in applying for a vacant position should visit Leeds Bradford Airport’s jobs page.Please note that the pay ranges for some of the vacancies were undisclosed on the Leeds Bradford Airport website.

Aviation Security Officer (Full time/Part time): £19,813/year (40 hours per week) or £10,401/year (21 hours per week)

Operations Planning Analyst: £24,000 - £28,000/year (37 hours per week)

Retail Sales Associate - Leeds United Store: £22,172/year + company benefits and staff discount (hours unspecified)

HR Advisor: £28,000 - £29,000/year (hours unspecified)

Terminal Operations Assistant: Salary unspecified

Lounge Chef: Salary unspecified

Lounge Host (Front of House): Salary unspecified

Lounge Host (Back of House): Salary unspecified

Cleaning Manager: Salary unspecified

Cleaning Staff: Salary unspecified

Security Trainer: Salary unspecified

Maintenance Engineer (HVC Bias): Salary unspecified