Leeds City College site to be transformed into 152 affordable homes

The plans will regenerate the former Leeds City College, known as the Horsforth Campus, which has lain redundant since it closed in June 2017.

The affordable homes site aims to play a major role to ease local housing demand; Horsforth has the highest level of housing demand across the city of Leeds.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new homes include a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a significant number built to support independent living needs. The development will be gas-free, with each home fitted with air source heat pumps.

Vistry Partnerships has secured a £22.5m contract with social housing provider Stonewater to construct 152 affordable homes near Leeds.

The plans will also help to create new green spaces for the use of residents, including a new natural area to protect and enhance local ecology, as well as additional tree planting and the cultivation of habitats for local wildlife.

Andrew Poyner, managing director of Vistry Partnerships Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Stonewater to build these quality, new affordable homes for the local community. As a regeneration business, we specialise in transforming redundant, brownfield sites into vibrant new communities, and the Horsforth Campus is a classic example of such a project. We’re looking forward to getting work underway and working closely with Stonewater and the council throughout the project.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you