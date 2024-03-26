Leeds marketing agency Engage wins 17 new clients following successful year in ‘challenging' market
As well as winning new business with the Education Endowment Foundation, ETM Group and The Grammar School at Leeds, the Leeds-based agency has also hired 12 team members, reflecting the introduction of a new structure that will cater for the integration of new clients whilst also prioritising existing accounts.
Engage Interactive specialises in performance marketing, gamification and digital activation and website re-development. Dom Mernock, director at Engage, said: “We're now helping 42 companies grow their businesses through the power of digital marketing.
“Client expansion has been planned and pacy over the last 12 months and we’re thrilled to be working with an additional 17 new businesses on mixed marketing campaigns and retainers.
"The team now boasts an impressive 70 per cent prospect-to-win rate, and these wins have driven over £1m in contracted revenue, achieving our annual target by quarter three. These achievements represent a shift in our approach to growth, moving from reliance on inbound leads to proactive, data-driven sales strategies.”