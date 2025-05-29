Leeds recruiter raise the bar with constant on-site forklift training

Leading HR and recruitment specialist, Gi Group UK, which has a branch on Turnberry Park Road in Leeds, is providing industry-leading forklift training as the demand for popular warehouse operative roles continues to rise across the UK. Supporting up to three candidates every day, Gi Group’s MHE training programme equips individuals to safely operate Material Handling Equipment, offering enhanced safety, reduced operational risks, extended equipment lifespan and improved efficiency.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Wright, Warehouse Manager at NNR Global Logistic, completed the MHE training with Gi Group and commented: “Greg from Gi Group MHE Training is a first-class trainer, and in my 25 years of warehouse experience I’d consider him one of the best I’ve seen. Very thorough but at the same time keeps the training interesting. I would highly recommend Gi Group MHE training as it’s a great all-round service.”

Sharing the company’s training vision and the need for upskilling across the industry, Stuart Bentley, Operations Manager at Gi Group, comments: “We recognise the challenges businesses face in upskilling their workforce, which is why we provide cost-effective and high quality on-site MHE training. From urgent refresher and conversion courses to novice training, we’re on hand to guide businesses through every stage across the UK. Each of our courses are approved by the Road Transport Industry Training Board (RTITB) which guarantees the highest standards without disrupting business operations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Arch Insurance, in the UK, around 1,300 serious injuries occur annually due to forklift accidents which is 25 per cent of all transport injuries. These can range from minor to life-changing, and forklift accidents are a leading cause of workplace fatalities.

Stuart Bentley, Operations Manager at Gi Group

“As part of Gi Group Holding, our core mission is to create a sustainable workforce, so by supporting the upskilling and development of individuals across the logistics industry we hope to do just that,” added Stuart. “We pride ourselves on providing a ‘one stop shop’ for every recruitment and HR need and remain focused on supporting the personal and social value of work within our society. Providing a gateway for individuals and businesses to advance their services and create a skilled and adaptable workforce ensures we are positively impacting the labour market.”

Employing over 8,700 people globally, Gi Group Holding focuses on providing care, passion, continuous learning and innovation, collaboration, sustainability and responsibility. The company’s bespoke training covers everything from Manual Handling, Counterbalance Lift Truck, Reach Trucks and Pedestrian Stackers to Pivot Streer Trucks, Very Narrow Aisle Trucks and Vehicle Mounted Lift Trucks.

Stuart added: “The reality is that businesses just can’t afford to be getting it wrong. When you’re dealing with large vehicles, heavy machinery and transporting large volumes of goods, each individual needs to be trained to the highest standard. Our training is more than upskilling a workforce, it’s about supporting the labour market and ensuring that businesses remain vigilant and prevent serious accidents due to a lack of training and awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the implementation of AI across all industries, we believe it is paramount for individuals to ensure they are trained and adaptable. Gone are the days of picking a skill and sticking to it, candidates are now required to demonstrate a versatile skillset and to continuously nurture their skills within any workforce.”