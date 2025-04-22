Leeds sees net gain of just 22 affordable homes in past 10 years, as over 5,000 sold through Right to Buy

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures come despite Leeds seeing a greater number of affordable homes built over the past five years than any other city in the country outside London.

The total number of affordable homes delivered in the city over the last 10 years – either by the council or other providers – stands at 5,134. During that same period, however, a total of 5,112 council homes have been purchased in Leeds under Right to Buy.

The term affordable homes refers to properties which are offered either for sale or rent at below market value help individuals who would otherwise struggle to afford to rent or buy a property.

Leeds has seen a net gain of just 22 affordable homes over the last ten years. Photo shows the Leeds Skyline from Holbeck, dated 13 August 2020. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The figures, which have not previously been released to the public, were collected as part of Leeds City Council’s response to the Government’s recent consultation on reforms to the Right to Buy scheme.

Councillor Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s executive member for housing, said: “We were clear in our response to central government’s consultation on the reform of Right to Buy that routes into affordable home ownership for local residents must be maintained, but this cannot be at the expense of those most in need.

“Long-standing constraints on the use of Right to Buy receipts mean that, despite their best efforts, local authorities like Leeds have been unable to facilitate one-to-one replacement of homes sold.”

Leeds City Council has called for a temporary “pause” on the Right to Buy scheme, in a step it said would provide “important, short-term protection” against the sale of existing council homes.

First introduced in the early 1980s, the Right to Buy Scheme allows most council tenants to buy their home at a discount if they have had a public sector landlord for three years.

In November last year, the Government announced that it was consulting on proposed alterations to the scheme, including increasing the three-year minimum tenancy period, and changes in the minimum and maximum discounts. The Government also said it was also reviewing whether newly built social homes should be exempt for a given period to encourage council investment in new homes.

In a statement issued at the time, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Angela Rayner said: “A fairer Right to Buy will help councils protect and increase their housing stock, while also keeping the pathway to home ownership there for those who otherwise might not have the opportunity to get on the housing ladder.”

In February, a collective submission was put to the Government from housing associations across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and the South West of England, calling for action on funding and a focus on renewing housing across the regions.

Within the submission, the associations – which included Yorkshire Housing – called for more significant changes to Right to Buy.

Nick Atkin, CEO of Yorkshire Housing, said: “We're not trying to get in the way of people’s aspirations of home ownership, but it's about saying instead of people buying the home that they're currently living in, why don’t we give them a cash sum to buy properties that are currently available on the open market.