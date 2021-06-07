Leeds solar farm which could meet annual energy needs of up to 12,000 families recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the proposed development

Banks Renewables submitted a planning application for the proposed new Barnsdale solar energy park between Kippax and Allerton Bywater in November last year.

A spokesman said: "The Barnsdale scheme, which has been supported by both Allerton Bywater Parish Council and Kippax Parish Council, would include solar panels covering an area of around 50 hectares of south-facing land and would link directly into the Ledston Primary electricity sub-station which sits to the south east of the site along Barnsdale Road.

"It would be able to generate enough electricity to meet the annual requirements of up to 12,000 family homes and would also see a detailed ecology and biodiversity strategy being delivered to ensure the site provides a net local benefit in biodiversity.

"As part of Banks Renewables’ policy of delivering tangible benefits to the local communities in which its operations are based, over £800,000 of the revenues generated by the project would also be directed into a benefits fund that would provide grants for local charities, community groups and good causes over the lifetime of the project."

The planning application is expected to go before Leeds City Council’s planning committee on Thursday 10 June. Banks Renewables hopes that work will start on site early next year if it is approved.

Family-owned Banks Renewables is one of the largest independent owner and operators in the UK’s onshore wind sector and operates 10 wind farms with an installed capacity of 224MW, including four across Yorkshire.

Lewis Stokes, community relations manager at The Banks Group, added: “We’re really pleased with the generally positive welcome that the Barnsdale project has had from many local residents and stakeholders, and we very much welcome Leeds City Council’s planning officers’ recommendation that it should go ahead.

“The UK has set itself ambitious targets for renewable energy generation and we’ve long been part of the drive towards generating as much of the energy that we all use in our homes, schools and workplaces as possible from renewable means.

“The Barnsdale solar energy park will further extend the contribution that we can make and has been located in the most appropriate area for a scheme of this type.

“Our vision is to deliver a wide range of environmental, ecological and community benefits through the Barnsdale solar energy park and hope Leeds City Council’s planning committee will follow its officers’ recommendation.”