Rotherham Council’s planning board today unanimously approved the scheme, which the discount retailer say will create 15 full time and 25 part time jobs.

The site, opposite Tesco, was left empty when fire crews merged with South Yorkshire Police to use the force’s Byford Road base in 2017.

An officer report to members states that the proposed unit will be 1900sqm with a sales area of 1256sqm, along with 87 car parking spaces. Vehicular and pedestrian access will be taken via High Street.

Maltby fire station closed in 2017

Emma Ottewell, development manager at the council, told today’s planning board meeting that the “majority” of the buildings on site have now been demolished.

Gary Rafferty, representing Lidl, told the meeting that 80 per cent of the jobs will be filled locally, and that the scheme had received a “high level of local support.”

“We’re very much looking forward to being part of the local community in Maltby, and over time create a positive contribution to the vitality, and viability of Maltby town centre.”