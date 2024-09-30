Lindsey Alvis appointed as new CEO of Artlink as Philip Stevens announces retirement

Artlink is delighted to announce the appointment of Lindsey Alvis as its new Creative Director & CEO. Lindsey, a passionate advocate for community arts and inclusivity, will step into the role following the retirement of Philip Stevens at the end of this summer.

Lindsey brings a wealth of experience from over fifteen years working in the arts, having worked as a theatre producer for London-based touring company Headlong and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse Theatres. In 2017, she returned home to Hull for City of Culture, contributing to projects like Slung Low’s Flood and The Last Testament of Lillian Bilocca. Lindsey went on to join Middle Child as Executive Director and Joint CEO, where she was instrumental in implementing Arts Council Portfolio status and introducing innovative working practices that championed inclusivity and flexibility, including the 4-day week.

Currently the Relationship and Development Manager at Parents and Carers in Performing Arts (PiPA), Lindsey manages their flagship Charter Programme, working with partner organisations to create more family-friendly and inclusive workplace practices in the performing arts..

“Joining the team at Artlink is a brilliant opportunity for me to combine my passion for community arts with my commitment to creating opportunities for artists and audiences in the city where I grew up," said Lindsey Alvis. "Artlink has a rich and vibrant 40-year history and is a key part of Hull's arts ecology. I look forward to working with our funders, partners, and the Artlink Board and team to deliver on its values, continuing to make Hull a creative and vibrant place to live, learn, work, and play."

Lindsey Alvis outside Artlink and 87 Gallery

Lindsey’s leadership will ensure that Artlink continues to thrive and serve as an essential cultural hub for the Hull community.

Philip Stevens, who has been with Artlink for over two years, will be stepping down from his role as CEO. Under his leadership, the organisation has flourished, deepening its connection with grassroots groups and supporting disadvantaged and marginalised communities through projects like What We Do, which showcased the amazing work done by participants in all of Artlink’s projects, including Danny’s Dream, Sight Support, and Victoria House.

Philip secured numerous grants, including £160k from Arts Council England for exhibitions and engagement work, a £150k grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to support the Creative Connections project over the next three years and grants to support the expansion of Artlinks work in the East Riding. His efforts have solidified Artlink’s funding base and introduced a new General Manager and Community Engagement Worker, ensuring a seamless transition for the incoming leadership.

Reflecting on his time with Artlink, Philip Stevens shared, “Leading Artlink has been a wonderful experience. The organisation has an outstanding reputation for its work in the community, and it has been a privilege to meet so many inspiring people. While I love Artlink, it is time for someone new to drive the organisation forward."

