Local Yorkshire employer Howdens launches TradeFest 2025

Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, announces TradeFest 2025 to launch its biggest kitchen deals of the year. Howdens is giving tradespeople nationwide the chance to win a brand new van with a total prize worth over £45,000. Launching on 8th September, the prize includes a new van, £8,000 worth of tools, plus road tax and insurance. Customers will be automatically entered, with one entry for each kitchen containing 4 or more cabinets and three further entries for each Lamona appliance added in one transaction.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look out for must-have merch as Howdens has partnered with award-winning graphic design artist, Micah Purnell to create a one-off TradeFest logo for a limited run of hoodies – keep an eye on Howdens social media channels to be in with a chance to win one.

Howdens has also teamed up with the FIX Radio Street Team, who will visit 20 depots across the nation for an exclusive Howdens road trip from September 22 to October 17, starting at the Bermondsey depot and visiting Portsmouth, Worcester, Great Yarmouth, Edinburgh Leith and more, to bringing festival vibes, deals and unmissable on-the-day action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famed Bald Builders will be at three depots including Rushden, on September 16, Portsmouth, September 29, and Winchester, October 7, where they’ll be hosting lively meet-and-greets and bringing plenty of fun and energy.

Win a van worth £45,000 with Howdens

Customers in the Republic of Ireland have the chance to win a holiday voucher worth €2,500. To enter, purchase a kitchen containing 4 or more cabinets or for three further entries purchase a Lamona appliance in one transaction.

TradeFest will be supported by a new radio campaign, featuring across talkSPORT, Absolute, Kiss, FIX Radio, and featuring the iconic track, Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis.

Austin Cooke, Managing Director – Trade at Howdens, said: “We are going big with the launch of TradeFest 2025 – not only does it celebrate and back the trade, we are offering our biggest kitchen deals of the year. It’s the best time to buy a kitchen, using our free home surveys and expert design services for homeowners, our kitchens are available from local stock and ready for the trade to fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“TradeFest has really been embraced by our depot teams, who are packing even more fun and energy into helping our trade customers grow their business, and in turn, making sure their customers get the best kitchens, at the best prices, fitted by local experts.”

Local employer Howdens launches TradeFest campaign.

Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedroom collections, from best on budget to premium Classic Timber Kitchens with 24 paint-to-order options, along with joinery, doors, and flooring. Kitchens feature rigid cabinets and are manufactured in their factories, and are backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee. Products are available from stock at over 850 depots across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, ensuring availability when needed. Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring, and Fuller & Forge ironmongery, providing a complete solution for any project.