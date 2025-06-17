London investment firm launches new Yorkshire fund to invest millions into region's promising AI businesses

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London-based boutique investment management, wealth planning and corporate broking group Oberon is launching a Yorkshire AI EIS Fund after meeting with promising businesses in the region.

It has developed the fund in association with Yorkshire AI Labs (YAIL), which is run by Sheffield-based entrepreneur David Richards and specialises in building and scaling innovative regional companies which make use of AI to assist businesses working in fields like manufacturing and healthcare.

Oberon’s decision to launch the fund comes after its corporate team was involved in a £5m IPO of Dinnington-based IntelliAM, which is part-owned by YAIL and uses AI to help major food and drink manufacturers improve productivity.

Paul Sheehan is to oversee the fund. Picture: Rory Lindsay

Paul Sheehan, Investment Director of Oberon Yorkshire AI EIS, said that while the fund will consider making investments in relevant businesses across the North of England, Yorkshire is a central focus thanks to both the ongoing partnership with YAIL and the region’s pace-setting work in the field of AI.

He told The Yorkshire Post that he had been highly impressed by visits to places like the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), which is home to another YAIL-backed company, precision manufacturing firm DigitalCNC.

Mr Sheehan said the AMRC itself, which stands on the site of the former Orgreave colliery, is testament to how the region is embracing the future.

"Yorkshire is a hub and Sheffield is a hub [for AI],” he said. "I’ve been incredibly impressed with how much is going on up there. We have to reindustrialise and invest in manufacturing so it is reassuring to see the scale of what is going on.

"I’ve also been impressed with the people I’ve met – they are incredibly hard-working, have great ambitions and are good people to work with, with energy and commitment.

"There is a bit of momentum around Yorkshire itself, there is a feeling that investors and the political side realise we have got to reindustrialise our base."

He said the initial aim for the fund will be to make at least four investments in the next 18 months, with an ambition for rapid scaling and exits to allow returns for investors.

While decisions on Oberon investments will be made on a case-by-case basis, Mr Sheehan said it will benefit from YAIL’s expertise in identifying promising regional businesses for consideration.

He said: "AI is going to be probably the most important technological development of the next 10 years. We don’t know exactly how it is going to play out but the opportunities will be game-changing.

"It is the early stage when you get the most upside. We are able to invest early and that is very important to us.”

Mr Richards said the creation of the fund builds a “clear pathway” for promising companies in Yorkshire which are making use of AI to rapidly scale their businesses.

“The reason the fund is coming into existence is because of the deals and pipeline that YAIL has got. All of the transactions are arm’s length. But they are in prime position to invest in all those deals but we will also be showing other deals in the North as well.

"We’re bringing investors from the South to operate in the North.

"Oberon’s corporate team did the IPO of IntelliAM. They’ve very successfully done a number of listings. This creates an interesting conveyor belt of companies that come from YAIL into potentially the Oberon fund and then into an IPO situation."