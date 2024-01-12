Manningham Housing Association: Housing association is first in the world to achieve global standard for diversity and inclusion
Manningham Housing Association (MHA) received ISO 30415 – an internationally recognised certification designed to promote diversity and inclusion within organisations – following an on-site assessment and discussions with employees and other stakeholders.
In his final report, the independent assessor described MHA – which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley - as ‘an exemplar organisation in respect of diversity and inclusion’.
He wrote: “Manningham Housing Association is truly reflective of the community it serves, and the various programmes/projects and events are all geared to improving the life prospects of residents/tenants be that in terms of skills development, health and wellbeing and job opportunities.”
Ulfat Hussain, MHA deputy chief executive and director of operations said: “I am obviously delighted that we have been awarded ISO 30415 accreditation and to be informed by the independent assessor that MHA is the first housing association to receive it.”
He added: “I am incredibly proud of the outcome and pay tribute to everyone involved, with a special mention for Carolina Padovezi De Oliveira, our corporate project manager, who ensured the whole assessment process ran smoothly.”