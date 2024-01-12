A Yorkshire housing association has become the first housing association in the world to achieve the global standard for diversity and inclusion in HR management.

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) received ISO 30415 – an internationally recognised certification designed to promote diversity and inclusion within organisations – following an on-site assessment and discussions with employees and other stakeholders.

In his final report, the independent assessor described MHA – which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley - as ‘an exemplar organisation in respect of diversity and inclusion’.

He wrote: “Manningham Housing Association is truly reflective of the community it serves, and the various programmes/projects and events are all geared to improving the life prospects of residents/tenants be that in terms of skills development, health and wellbeing and job opportunities.”

Ulfat Hussain, MHA deputy chief executive and director of operations said: “I am obviously delighted that we have been awarded ISO 30415 accreditation and to be informed by the independent assessor that MHA is the first housing association to receive it.”