Marrons launches Leeds office as northern growth accelerates

Planning, design and development consultancy Marrons is accelerating its ambitious growth strategy across the north of England with the opening of a new office in Leeds and the appointment of experienced planning partner Dan Mitchell to lead the team.

Located in the heart of Leeds’ business district at Wellington Place – just five minutes from the city’s railway station – the new office officially opens today (1 August 2025).

It marks the next phase in Marrons’ strategic northern expansion, following recent growth in Sheffield, with a clear long-term plan to grow its northern headcount and to also establish a Manchester office in the short term.

Supporting from the outset is Hannah Malyon, who joins as a principal planner on 5 August, bringing five years’ planning and development experience, including valuable experience with the Environment Agency.

Dan Mitchell and Hannah Malyon

Dan brings with him 28 years’ experience in the planning and development sector. He has held senior roles at leading consultancies and developers, including Barton Willmore and Stantec, and has an impressive track record of delivering complex, high-value projects.

He will be responsible for establishing and growing the northern team, with plans to scale to a team of eight within the next 18 months. The office will serve a broad geography – from the Scottish borders down to Birmingham – supporting private sector clients, landowners, developers and public sector bodies with a full range of planning services.

Dan said: “Leeds is a powerhouse city with enormous potential and a thriving development market. I’m thrilled to be joining Marrons to lead this exciting new chapter. The opportunity to build and shape a new team, while supporting clients with high-quality, commercially focused planning advice, is something I’m incredibly passionate about.”

Dan’s appointment further strengthens Marrons’ senior leadership team. His wide-ranging experience spans residential, employment, retail and mixed-use development, with specialist expertise in strategic land promotion, planning appeals, local plan examinations and section 106 negotiations.

Dan has led multiple large-scale planning and development projects across the north. Notable projects include applications for 1,500-homes in Retford and Rochdale; Garden Village promotions in Lancaster, St Helens and Cheshire; and major employment schemes and leisure projects, including Chester Zoo’s major expansion. He acts for several property developers, land promoters, Homes England and residential developers.

Brian Mullin, head of Marrons, said: “This is a landmark moment for Marrons. Dan is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the northern market and an exceptional track record of delivering results for clients.

“Both his and Hannah’s appointments – along with the opening of our Leeds office – reflect our commitment to growing our presence across the north and building multidisciplinary teams that can offer creative, effective planning and design solutions.”

With a focus on client service, collaboration and strategic growth, Marrons is actively recruiting for planners and designers to join the Leeds team. The modern workspace at Wellington Place is designed to support agile working and close collaboration with clients and project partners.