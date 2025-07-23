Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary’s Sandwich Shop is located in Sandsend and was first opened in 2023 by two brothers Gabe and Cameron Hill.

Gabe had already built up a reputation in the village of Sandsend when he set up a shop serving burgers and fried chicken.

He transferred his skills in the culinary sector when he bought a building and along with his brother, Cameron, they spent a few months painting and renovating the shop.

Cameron Hill (far right) working at the shop. (Pic credit: Cameron Hill)

The sandwich shop officially opened to the public in September 2023.

“We thought it would be a strange time to open a beach front location in the north of England in October, but it was quite nice as it gave us the winter to bed in and Gabe had built up that local food following,” Cameron said.

“It’s been pretty good. We’re very happy with it. The first year was a really nice foundation building, bedding in, because a lot of people come to Sandsend once a year or twice a year, so a lot of people have been discovering us for the first time.

“This year it has really picked up; February to March for us was as busy as August was last year.

The bar at Mary's Sandwich Shop. (Pic credit: Cameron Hill)

“It gets busier year on year, I think there’s a really nice spread of things down here now; Fish Cottage does really nice seafood, The Hart’s a really good pub, there are a couple of quite solid cafes, Saltmoore is a luxury wellness spa up the road.

“We’re just trying to contribute to that. It’s nice that even though it’s busy with [many] people down here, it still feels quite open, it’s such a wide beach, it never feels too hectic.”

Sandsend beach was named the best in North England by The Sunday Times for 2025.

Mr Hill believes there has been a revival of tourism over the last few years.

“I think post-pandemic, people are looking for more domestic travel, hidden gem places,” he said.

“My family moved here when I was around three, so I grew up here and there’s always been tourism, people coming here, but I think the main change with it having more press is you get a wider geographic spread of people coming here.

“You’ve got more people coming from London as opposed to people coming from Harrogate. It does feel like there’s more awareness and more people.

“There’s a pretty strong culture of independent businesses. When I lived in London for a few years, it felt like [everywhere you went there was] a chain.

“In the care or education sectors, there are a lot of strong local businesses on offer. It gives much more texture to a place rather than everything being identical.”

Unlike most cafes, Mary’s Sandwich Shop also doubles into a bar where they serve alcoholic beverages as well as your typical lunch time drinks.

“There’s natural wines, craft beers, funky spirits that you wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else in the area,” Mr Hill said.

“It’s a bit of a bar as well. We’re licensed from the morning and we stay open until 9pm.

“We hope that atmosphere-wise, I’d say it’s pretty relaxed. The door is open, we’re by the beach, there is a lot of natural light.

“The idea is that we’re serving high quality good things but in a very friendly way. The menus are limited; we do five options at lunch and five options when we open in the evening.