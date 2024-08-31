The Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks who owns The Black Swan Oldstead has suggested his favourite places to eat in Yorkshire for people who are on a budget.

Tommy Banks grew up in the small village of Oldstead where his family were farmers for five generations.

The Banks family decided to buy the local pub and turn it into a B&B in 2006 and over the next six years they built a strong local reputation before it earned its first Michelin-star in 2012.

Tommy took over as head chef in 2013, he retained the star, making him the youngest chef to win the title at the age of 23.

Tommy Banks. (Pic credit: Andrew Hayes Watkins)

He has since opened two restaurants in York, Roots, which also earned a Michelin star, and The Abbey Inn at Byland. He has also published a book called ‘Roots’ and took part in the 2016 series final of the Great British Menu.

Tommy has shared his favourite places to eat in Yorkshire with The Yorkshire Post for people who are on a budget.

“When I’m wanting to eat on a budget, I like to go to really cool, casual places that offer great value for money but don’t scrimp on the quality of product, or ingredients,” he said.

“Pizza is often my go-to and I love both Cresci in York, and Pizza Social in Harrogate. You also can’t beat a great sandwich, and the best I’ve had recently is the hot roast beef sub from Mary’s Sandwich Shop in Sandsend.

“Another great place to get your hands on a good sandwich is the newly opened Heppni Bakeri in York.

“India Luck and her team have opened such a great addition to the independent food scene in York – you’ll mainly find me there at the weekend with a coffee and pistachio cream, dark chocolate and vanilla custard pain au chocolat.