Helmsley and the Howardian Hills are surrounded by rolling hills, farmland, and villages.

In 1987 the area was designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and now it has been crowned Most Exciting Food Destination in The Good Food Guide Awards 2024.

One thing Helmsley and the Howardian Hills have become particularly well-known for is the high calibre of restaurants opened in the area and chefs.

Helmsley is a picturesque market town with historic castle ruins, churches, countryside views and walking routes.

One of these chefs is Tommy Banks, 35, who not only calls the area his home but owns three restaurants all a stone's throw from the village of Helmsley.

He owns Michelin-starred The Black Swan at Oldstead, Roots in York, The Abbey Inn at Byland and the premium food box business Made In Oldstead.

"Honestly, Helmsley and the Howardian Hills being recognised as the Most Exciting Food Destination fills me with immense pride,” Tommy said.

“This area holds a special place in my heart, not just because it's where I call home, but because it encapsulates the beauty of North Yorkshire's landscape and its rich agricultural heritage.

“It's wonderful to see this recognition, acknowledging not only the stunning natural surroundings but also the thriving food scene that has emerged here."

Helmsley is a compact historic town with small cobblestone streets and a cottage-core charm.

It’s a picturesque market town with historic castle ruins, churches, countryside views and walking routes.

Tommy attributes the area's appeal as a food destination to North Yorkshire's long-standing success in agriculture, providing chefs with an abundance of locally sourced ingredients to work with.

From humble staples like turnips and cabbage to more exotic finds like birch syrup made from birch tree sap, Tommy said chefs have the opportunity to showcase their creativity using a diverse range of produce.

Reflecting on his decision to establish his culinary ventures in North Yorkshire, Tommy said: "Growing up in North Yorkshire, it felt natural to start my business here. Now, as other establishments recognise the area's potential, it's gratifying to witness its evolution into a thriving foodie destination."

It’s not all home and food for Tommy though as when asked about his favourite activities in the area, he highlighted the area's natural beauty.

Tommy expressed his love for spending time outdoors with family and their dog, often punctuated by stops at local pubs along the way.

Sharing his favourite spots in Helmsley, Tommy recommended the Bantam Restaurant for its imaginative cuisine and low intervention wines, and The Star at Harome for its relaxed ambiance despite its Michelin-star status.

Regarding other notable dining establishments in the vicinity, Banks praised the restaurant Myse for its reflection of North Yorkshire's landscape in its menu, and The Owl at Hawnby for its cosy atmosphere and delicious fare.