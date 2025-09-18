Materials Processing Institute appoints Chris Oswin as Chief Executive Officer
Chris has been with the Institute for more than a decade and has held several senior positions, including Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Director, and Manager of the Digital Technologies Group. He is also Programme Manager for PRISM - the government-backed initiative being delivered by MPI to accelerate research and innovation across the UK’s steel and metals industries.
Projects range from the application of digital twins, machine learning, and process modelling to optimise steelmaking, to the development of low-carbon alternative materials and processes and the recycling of industrial by-products to create new materials. Other initiatives have aimed at supporting foundation industries reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and accelerate the scale-up of new technologies and processes.
Chris has also been instrumental in building strategic partnerships with industry, academia, and government, ensuring the Teesside-based Institute remains at the forefront of the UK’s industrial transformation and reinforcing its reputation as a centre of excellence for research, decarbonisation, and commercialisation.
He said: “My appointment as CEO is both an honour and a great responsibility. My priority is to strengthen MPI’s position as both a national and global centre for research and innovation, supporting industry to meet the challenges of net zero, and ensuring we deliver solutions with real-world impact.”
A spokesperson for The Board of the Materials Processing Institute, said: “We are pleased to appoint Chris Oswin as CEO. His long-standing connection with the Institute provides both continuity and momentum. Having already demonstrated exceptional leadership through PRISM and other initiatives, Chris combines a deep understanding of MPI’s strengths with a clear vision for the future, enabling it to continue to thrive and support industry in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”