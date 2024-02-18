McCarthy Stone begins building new retirement apartments for people over 60 in Idle, Bradford
The housebuilder has started work on site on Bradford Road in Idle in preparation for the construction of a new retirement living development, which will offer one and two-bedroom apartments as part of a government-backed Shared Ownership scheme.
The retirement housebuilder will employ Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) – an approach that reduces environmental impact and build time, and helps deliver energy efficient homes.
In 2023, 10 of its developments were built using MMC. This represents a doubling from five in 2022, with the company set to further increase its use MMC on 25 developments this year.
The key to MMC is the use of Remagin’s eco-friendly light gauge steel framing.
This enables much of the build to take place off-site, with the completed sections then lifted into place.
The development is set to release for sale later this year and welcome its first occupants in spring 2025.
Declan Fishwick, business development manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’ve been using MMC since 2021 and it now forms an integral aspect of our new build programme, with the ability to cut overall build times by several weeks. Indeed, MMC is a cornerstone of our drive to be a net zero business by 2030.”