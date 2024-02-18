The housebuilder has started work on site on Bradford Road in Idle in preparation for the construction of a new retirement living development, which will offer one and two-bedroom apartments as part of a government-backed Shared Ownership scheme.

The retirement housebuilder will employ Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) – an approach that reduces environmental impact and build time, and helps deliver energy efficient homes.

A typical communal lounge at a McCarthy Stone development. Picture supplied by McCarthy Stone

In 2023, 10 of its developments were built using MMC. This represents a doubling from five in 2022, with the company set to further increase its use MMC on 25 developments this year.

The key to MMC is the use of Remagin’s eco-friendly light gauge steel framing.

This enables much of the build to take place off-site, with the completed sections then lifted into place.

The development is set to release for sale later this year and welcome its first occupants in spring 2025.

