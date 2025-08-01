Middle Earth Tavern: Historic Whitby pub gets permission for changes despite safety concerns

The 17th Century Middle Earth Tavern in Whitby has been given permission to expand its outdoor seating area despite disabled residents’ concerns about creating a ‘safety risk’.

After several previously rejected applications to North Yorkshire Council, the Middle Earth Tavern’s plan to extend its outdoor seating at 25 – 26 Church Street, Whitby has been approved.

The approved scheme will accommodate 11 tables which can seat up to 40 people and the area will be bound by demountable barriers between posts which will be set out every day.

Five members of the public objected to the initial proposal, raising concerns about noise pollution and a negative impact on neighbouring residential and holiday homes.

The Whitby, Scarborough and Ryedale Disability Action Group (DAG) also raised concerns about the “potential blocking of the footpath by pub customers, making it difficult and sometimes impossible for mobility scooter users, wheelchair users, and prams to pass safely without being forced off the pavement into the road”.

The group added: “In the summer, the pub is busy and overspills onto the pavement from patrons is common.

“Managing the patrons to stay within the boundaries would be difficult to do on busy summer days.

“There is no crossing point on this section of Church Street, which would accentuate mobility and access issues for residents, and present a safety risk.”

However, council officers said that the development would “not result in an excessively narrow pavement width which would be at odds with the prevailing urban layout and character and would allow for inclusive mobility”.

Planners said they appreciated that the application had attracted objections from neighbouring residents but highlighted that the scheme had been reduced from the previously refused application and was “an extension to an existing seating area”.

They added: “Whilst it is likely that there will be a slight increase in overlooking potential and noise to neighbouring properties, this is not dissimilar to the existing relationship on site and such privacy impact would therefore be negligible.”

A previously refused application had proposed a seating area for 50 people, which the council said at the time would “detract from both the character and setting of the listed public house”.

Whitby Town Council gave its support to the plan, subject to the conditions proposed by the Highway Authority and police.

The additional area of the external seating area is 18sqm and its use will be restricted from midday until midnight, with all deliveries set to be made before noon.