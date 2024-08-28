A new Aldi store is set to open in Middleton, in Leeds, with the Paralympic bronze medallist Jack Hunter-Spivey cutting the ribbon.

On Thursday (Sept 12), a new supermarket will open on St George’s Retail Park, replacing the existing Aldi store on Middleton Park Road.

To celebrate the partnership between ParalympicsGB and Aldi, the store’s manager, Rob Monteith and his team. will be joined by Paralympic bronze medallist Jack Hunter-Spivey to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon.

Jack will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Table tennis star Jack Hunter-Spivey added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s ‘Specially Selected’ range and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering a range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Aldi Store Manager Rob Monteith said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Middleton. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Jack Hunter-Spivey join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Middleton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.