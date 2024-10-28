Miles & Co coffee: Popular Leeds coffee shop in Kirkgate market closing this weekend

A popular Leeds coffee shop will be closing its doors after threes years at Kirkgate Market.

Miles & Co coffee shop will close after three years at Kirkgate market on November 2.

The store opened in November 2021 as a takeout-only kiosk offering cakes and hot drinks.

The store opened a second, larger site in Koncept studios on Kirkgate Street in June this year offering an eat-in experience and sandwich menu.

In an Instagram post they announced: “It’s a bittersweet decision as this shop has been at the heart of so many memories, friendships and shared moments over coffee but as we continue to grow we feel it’s the right time.

“We are so deeply grateful to everyone who has stepped through those doors and the warmth and loyalty you have brought into our space.