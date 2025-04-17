Milestone celebrated as huge new Sheffield student accommodation building progresses

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 28-storey building will be the second tallest building in Sheffield when it opens later this year on Broad Lane.

Located on the site of a former BMW car garage on Broad Lane, it will offer 494 beds for students from the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University.

It is being created on behalf of true student, a leading provider of premium, experience-led student accommodation. The company has hosted a topping out ceremony hosted by Aztec Construction and attended by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councillor Jayne Dunn.

A topping out ceremony has been held

Ben Morley, managing director of true student, said: “At true student, every new development is a chance to make a positive impact on students’ lives, local communities and the city as a whole. Not only will true Sheffield provide the highest quality accommodation and amenities to students, but it has also already begun to contribute to Sheffield's economy and community. More than 400 jobs were created during the construction phase, we employ 190 people daily and have partnered with Sheffield College to offer students valuable industry placements.

“It was an honour to have the Lord Mayor of Sheffield join us to celebrate the topping out milestone. Sheffield is a vibrant city, full of creativity and culture. With its thriving student community, bustling independent business scene, and local areas of beauty such as the Peak District just a stone’s throw away, it’s the perfect location for our latest site. There are endless opportunities for students to enjoy and explore in the city too, and we’re excited to welcome them once the development is complete later this year.”

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, said: “The creation of the new accommodation from true student marks a very exciting addition not just to the student community here in Sheffield, but also to the wider city. It serves as a landmark evolution of Sheffield’s skyline, where it will stand proud as the city’s second tallest building.

