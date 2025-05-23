Moda Group celebrates contributing over £1.2bn in social value through 10 years of ESG excellence

In the 10 years since it was founded, leading rental living developer operator Moda Group has delivered over £1.2 billion in social value.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is one of the key findings at the heart of Moda’s 2024 Next Generation Futures report – its annual publication on the progress of its bespoke ESG strategy of the same name.

Published today, the new report not only shares the business’s ESG achievements and updates from 2024, but provides brand new insights on its contributions to communities across the UK since it was founded a decade ago in 2014, with £57m of social impact, £97m of environmental impact and £1.1bn of economic impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such scheme was the continued work of the £100,000 skills hub at its Great Charles Street neighbourhood, Birmingham, which is due to open later this year.

Tarry Depledge

Developed in partnership with West Midlands Combined Authority and construction partner Sisk, the hub offers local people free training on site and a guaranteed job interview at the end of the 20-day course. The initiative has so far helped over 60 apprentices secure work.

Away from skills and training over the last decade, Moda has further championed sustainable transport by offering residents unique benefits ranging from access to electric bikes at its Moda, Hove Central neighbourhood in Brighton, to working with Transport for Greater Manchester to offer free Metrolink travel for residents in its Angel Gardens neighbourhood.

The Group has also invested in the local areas in which it is operating, by contributing to public realm and cultural enhancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes a £10 million investment in community initiatives and public realm improvements delivered in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council, as well as an ongoing £500,000 public art strategy.

Great Charles Street

In addition to celebrating 10 years of ESG excellence, 2024 also saw Moda launch its bespoke and award-winning digital Social Value portal.

Built in collaboration with RLB Digital, the platform enables the group to track the positive social, environmental and economic impact that has been brought to communities through its developments and operating neighbourhoods across all business areas while collating details from its delivery partners across the UK.

Other highlights from Moda’s 2024 ESG report include that during the year, the business:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was responsible for the employment of 150 apprentices

Diverted 90% of waste from landfill in Development

Supported various training and mentoring programmes and worked with partners such as Pathways to Property to support those of all ages, genders and backgrounds into careers in the built environment.

Hosted more than 300 wellbeing events

Johnny Caddick, Chief Executive at Moda said: “Over the last decade Moda has focused on leading the way in build-to-rent homes, placemaking and ESG.

This year's report, looking at our impact in both 2024 and the journey we’ve been on over last 10 years, is testament to the hard work of every member of the team that we have built, which continues to deliver exceptional living experiences for communities across the UK.

“We’re proud of the progress outlined in the 2024 ESG report, and the opportunity it has given us to reflect on 10 years of commitment to community and sustainability. Moda remains committed to driving leading ESG standards across all of our projects and communities, and we look forward to continuing to work with partners across the industry in this space.”

Tarry Depledge, Head of ESG at Moda added: “It’s been a brilliant year for all things ESG at Moda! We have spent this past year focussing on reducing our embodied and operational carbon levels, hiring locally, offering skills, training and real career opportunities while promoting physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing for both our residents and our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t do this alone, it takes a neighbourhood to come together to shape our ESG activity and deliver the results which can be seen this year.”