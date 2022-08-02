More than 100 jobs to be created in Leeds as Financial Conduct Authority opens office in heart of business district

The FCA has signed a deal for premises at 6 Queen Street Leeds as part of its strategy to increase staff numbers outside London.

The FCA’s Digital Delivery Centre will be based in Leeds alongside other key FCA business teams.

In a statement, the FCA said: "William Hague, Director of Change and Transformation at the FCA, is leading the establishment of the office and Phil Nixon has been appointed as Head of the Digital Delivery Centre.

The opening of the Leeds office was announced in the FCA’s Business Plan in July 2021 and follows the establishment of a small presence in Cardiff and Belfast.

"The FCA has also previously committed to doubling the number of staff in its Edinburgh office to around 200 and increasing recruitment in data and technology. "

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA said: “As a national regulator, it is vital we have a truly national footprint. That means having colleagues in all parts of the UK.

“I’m delighted that we’re moving a step closer to opening our new Leeds office, in a city with a growing reputation as a digital and tech hub.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Leeds City Council has worked hard to ensure that Leeds is seen as an attractive destination for business and organisations, and it’s great to see that recognised as more organisations move into our city.

“We look forward to welcoming the Financial Conduct Authority to the city.”