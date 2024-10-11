More than 300 flats set to be built despite fears over the impact on neighbouring youth charity

More than 300 flats are set to be built despite fears over the impact on a neighbouring youth charity.

Music and Arts Production (MAP) Charity, which helps vulnerable young people, objected to the scheme next to its headquarters on Mabgate.

Almost 5,000 people signed a petition against the proposal by developer Cheyne Capital and dozens more wrote to Leeds City Council.

At a meeting on Thursday, councillors decided the plan for 310 flats next to Grade II-listed Hope Foundry could proceed.

MAP feared the new flats would generate noise complaints against its regular fundraising event Cosmic Slop. The charity said it’s activities would be under threat if enforcement action was taken.

A planning report said council officers were satisfied that sound-proofing in the flats would reduce noise to 15 decibels.

It said: “This level is 10 decibels below our criteria and gives additional comfort. The council would not take formal action on such low levels of noise in a city centre flat.”

The council’s City Plans Panel deferred a decision on the planning application at a meeting on September 12, saying more information was needed.

Councillors had been told special “winter garden” balconies would provide adequate noise protection for tenants. A welcome pack would also advise them of the activities of MAP.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, MAP submitted a letter from law firm Knights , along with a report by noise consultancy Enviroconsult.

Knights said the council’s was “misinformed” over the number of live music events held by MAP.

The letter said: “These are not every one to two months as stated at the plans panel meeting on 12 September, but in fact take place on a weekly basis.”

Enviroconsult questioned noise tests carried out at the site and the adequacy of sound-proofing.

Enviroconsult’s Tony Higgins wrote: “I would have concerns that the winter garden protection may not prevent low frequency music sounds entering the dwellings.”